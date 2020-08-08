Bottos Price Reaches $0.0030 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $290,707.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $585.17 or 0.04991392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io, CoinEgg, IDEX, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

