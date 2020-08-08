Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Cap of $213,845.51

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $213,845.51 and approximately $3,442.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.94 or 0.04962280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

