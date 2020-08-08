Bounty0x Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $213,052.86 and approximately $2,173.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05004752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014259 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

