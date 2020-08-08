BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $208,540.97

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $208,540.97 and $47,478.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00109416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.88 or 0.01973445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00194872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111188 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

