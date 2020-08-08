Bradley S. Powell Sells 130,432 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $11,007,156.48.

EXPD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

