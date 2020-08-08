Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 81.83% and a return on equity of 289.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

