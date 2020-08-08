Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEDU. TheStreet raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

