Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 1,845,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,654. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

