Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $382.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.08 million and the highest is $401.04 million. CAE reported sales of $617.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CAE by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 267.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE opened at $15.24 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

