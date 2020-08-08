Brokerages Anticipate CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.53 Million

Analysts expect CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) to post $378.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.54 million and the lowest is $365.52 million. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported sales of $698.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.95 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $422.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

