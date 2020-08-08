Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

FTV opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,517,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,509,399 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

