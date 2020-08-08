Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $135.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $140.11 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $117.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $522.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $535.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $524.39 million, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $551.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NWBI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

