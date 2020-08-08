Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.18). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

PDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 259,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 109.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 736,815 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

