Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $289.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.82 million and the highest is $306.14 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $289.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 250,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

