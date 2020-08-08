Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.13). Twilio reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,683 shares of company stock valued at $116,347,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 510,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after buying an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $288.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

