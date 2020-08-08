Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $247.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,716.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

