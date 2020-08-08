Brokerages Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CSTR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 53,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,365. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.