Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.73 Million

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $592.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $599.10 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $561.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.26 million, a PE ratio of 165.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

