Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FHB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,474,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

