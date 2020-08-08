Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FHB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,474,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply