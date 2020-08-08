Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($2.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3,832.31%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

LUMO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,397. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

