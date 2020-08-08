Brokerages Expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $34.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $34.80 million. TechTarget posted sales of $33.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $136.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $137.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.20 million, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $156.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $1,059,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,561 shares of company stock valued at $15,040,289. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.