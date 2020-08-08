Brokerages Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Triton International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after buying an additional 635,241 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Triton International by 63.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

