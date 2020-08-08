Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BRKL opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

