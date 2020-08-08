Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.31. 388,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,597. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,877 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,964 shares of company stock worth $2,834,448. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

