Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

