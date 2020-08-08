Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $130.02. 10,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,461. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

