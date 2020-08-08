Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $110.32 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 20.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,763,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.61. 56,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,415. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

