Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,442. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

