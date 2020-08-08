Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $36.80 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,306 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 0.60% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,634. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

