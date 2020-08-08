Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Makes New Investment in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,201,000. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 3.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares North American Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.26. 3,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,568. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.16.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.