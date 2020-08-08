Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Purchases 8,878 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 5.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 3.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $28,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.12. 16,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.