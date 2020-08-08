Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 28,725 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 9.8% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $52,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 90,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.12. 213,634 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

