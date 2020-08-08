Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 354.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.