Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,139 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 160,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,870. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.