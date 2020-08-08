BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,419 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 195.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $8.47 on Friday, hitting $72.93. 5,479,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.79.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

