BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,492 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.27. 1,469,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,720. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

