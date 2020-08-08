BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,691,000 after purchasing an additional 288,956 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $588.19. The company had a trading volume of 469,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,891. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.19 and a 200-day moving average of $511.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.