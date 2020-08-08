BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 346,166 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

