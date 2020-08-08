BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $112,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $11.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,309,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

