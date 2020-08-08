BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,785 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14,179.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 748,656 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.75. 2,300,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

