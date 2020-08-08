BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,683 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

VUG traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 634,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,624. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $224.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

