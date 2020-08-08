BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 84,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 2,904,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.66.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.