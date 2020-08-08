BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,353 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,374. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

