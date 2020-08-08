BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 339 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $201,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.42.

Shares of ORLY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.18. 454,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.19. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

