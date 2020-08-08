BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,260 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $196.36. 5,651,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

