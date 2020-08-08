BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

