BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.34.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.02. 3,662,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,869. The company has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.46 and a 200 day moving average of $291.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

