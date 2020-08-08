BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 53.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 191,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,872. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.