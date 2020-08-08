BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $97,149,000 after purchasing an additional 416,281 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 71,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,716. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

