BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,065,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,941. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.